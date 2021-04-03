First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the February 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $54.62 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMHI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 78.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 54,155 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 51,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $834,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,484 shares during the last quarter.

