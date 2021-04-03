Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Shares Down 1.5%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY)’s stock price dropped 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.17. Approximately 13 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fletcher Building from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53.

Fletcher Building Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCREY)

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments.

