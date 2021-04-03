FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the February 28th total of 919,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 921,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $111.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Analysts expect that FMC will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FMC by 83.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in FMC by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 389,266 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.20.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.