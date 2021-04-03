Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 19.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMX stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 77.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $79.62.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMX shares. Barclays lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

