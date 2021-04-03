Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

NASDAQ FMTX opened at $27.68 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $56.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

