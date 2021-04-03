Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $123,000 Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,898 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FCF opened at $14.50 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.13.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.34 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $109,520.00. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $303,395 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCF shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

