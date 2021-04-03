Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $60.27 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 2.9% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 0.10% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $60,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.65.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,170 shares of company stock worth $1,106,264 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC stock opened at $177.41 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.02 and a twelve month high of $184.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.40 and its 200-day moving average is $143.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

