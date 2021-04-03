Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases 23,006 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 843,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,006 shares during the period. iShares GNMA Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $43,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,130,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,503 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,449 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMA opened at $50.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39.

