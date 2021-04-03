Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 100,349 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100,349 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after buying an additional 5,130,847 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after buying an additional 1,682,597 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,082,000 after buying an additional 574,666 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,787,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,089,000 after buying an additional 39,043 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after buying an additional 1,083,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of DAL opened at $48.83 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.50.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

