Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,022,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 225,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $299,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SRI shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CL King lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Stoneridge stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $860.38 million, a PE ratio of -113.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $189.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.89 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

