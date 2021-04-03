Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,410 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Forum Energy Technologies were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FET. FMR LLC raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 305,506 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,959,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 70,265 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 40.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 442,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 127,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 12.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,092,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 351,194 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:FET opened at $19.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 4.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.80% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

