Front Row Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Front Row Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after acquiring an additional 115,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,929.19.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,161.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,889.15 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,121.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,169.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

