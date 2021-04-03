FunFair Market Cap Hits $459.12 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. FunFair has a market cap of $459.12 million and $98.44 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FunFair has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FunFair token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00051529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $390.10 or 0.00672236 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00069059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00027793 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair (CRYPTO:FUN) is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 tokens. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FunFair

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

