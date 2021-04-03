Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Gap Up to $19.68

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.68, but opened at $21.52. Funko shares last traded at $22.81, with a volume of 41,680 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Funko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

Get Funko alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -77.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. Analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Funko during the 4th quarter valued at $4,671,000. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Funko by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,310,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,380,000 after acquiring an additional 160,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Funko by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 123,082 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Funko by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 101,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Funko during the 3rd quarter worth $558,000. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.