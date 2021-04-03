FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Celldex Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.56) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.60). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,069.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

CLDX stock opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $903.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.96. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $30.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 49,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.