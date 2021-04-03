FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will earn $2.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Great Western Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NYSE GWB opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Great Western Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,736,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,448,000 after buying an additional 323,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

