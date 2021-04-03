FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest expects that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 26th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average of $33.81. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 10.67%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

