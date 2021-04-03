FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Issued By DA Davidson

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Independent Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.28. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on INDB. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

INDB stock opened at $84.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $99.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,385,000 after buying an additional 161,705 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 41.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after buying an additional 43,978 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.16%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

