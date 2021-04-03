FY2021 EPS Estimates for Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Boosted by Analyst

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.14) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.07).

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

ARDS stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.18. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.