FY2021 EPS Estimates for Simmons First National Co. Increased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Simmons First National in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.18. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of SFNC opened at $29.98 on Thursday. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $199.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,995,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,569,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,348,000 after buying an additional 215,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,662,000 after buying an additional 210,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,072,000 after buying an additional 146,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $1,928,624.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

