FY2022 EPS Estimates for Questor Technology Inc. Lowered by Raymond James (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST) – Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Questor Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.85 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Questor Technology from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of QST stock opened at C$2.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 12.09. Questor Technology has a 52 week low of C$1.20 and a 52 week high of C$3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.58 million and a PE ratio of -30.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.12.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

