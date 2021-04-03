Garde Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.7% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,437,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 118,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,911,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,398,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 702,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after acquiring an additional 195,368 shares during the last quarter.

VBR opened at $167.63 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $173.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.52.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

