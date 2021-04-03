Garde Capital Inc. Sells 5,645 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.1% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.7% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 27,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 130.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $324.57 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $180.97 and a 52 week high of $338.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

