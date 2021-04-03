Garde Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $152.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.86. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.01 and a twelve month high of $153.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.