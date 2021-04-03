Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gecina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gecina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of GECFF stock opened at $141.50 on Friday. Gecina has a 52 week low of $101.68 and a 52 week high of $159.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.04.

About Gecina

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

