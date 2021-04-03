Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 2,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

GMDMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63.

About Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF)

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

