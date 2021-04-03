Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Generac alerts:

On Monday, January 4th, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $323.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $323.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.22 and a 52 week high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Generac by 1,315.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $20,388,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,559,000 after buying an additional 46,130 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.33.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.