Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the February 28th total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of GEL stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.81. Genesis Energy has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $12.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $453.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.51 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Genesis Energy will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Garland G. Gaspard purchased 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genesis Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

