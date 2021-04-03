Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,157,000 after purchasing an additional 86,421 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,878,000 after acquiring an additional 195,329 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,375,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,128,000 after acquiring an additional 83,687 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,159,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,491,000 after acquiring an additional 21,373 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,108,000 after acquiring an additional 111,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.43.

GPC stock opened at $116.62 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $57.87 and a 1 year high of $118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.