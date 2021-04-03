GeoDB Price Hits $1.87 (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One GeoDB coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.87 or 0.00003213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GeoDB has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. GeoDB has a market cap of $40.22 million and approximately $243,607.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00051863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.47 or 0.00674785 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00069392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00027539 BTC.

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,520,124 coins. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock.

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

