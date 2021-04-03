GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.44

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.44 and last traded at $35.44, with a volume of 10102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.19.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

