Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

ROCK opened at $93.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.39 and a 1 year high of $103.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.74.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.