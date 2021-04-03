Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,700 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the February 28th total of 408,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.56. The company had a trading volume of 145,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,810. The firm has a market cap of $496.35 million, a PE ratio of -154.65 and a beta of 0.72. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAND. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

