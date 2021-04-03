Glencore’s (GLEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Glencore to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Glencore from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.51) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 269.11 ($3.52).

LON GLEN opened at GBX 285.65 ($3.73) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £38.06 billion and a PE ratio of -19.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 2.44 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 329.26 ($4.30). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 286.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 231.24.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

