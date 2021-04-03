Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 2,170 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $3,362,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

HLI opened at $68.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.46. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.84 and a 1 year high of $73.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

HLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

