Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 337 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 180,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell stock opened at $134.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.61 and its 200 day moving average is $109.92.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

