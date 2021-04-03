Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.10.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $547.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.26 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REGI shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

