Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,195 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $52.88 and a one year high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.51 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

QTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.72.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $487,169.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,921 over the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

