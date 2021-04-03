Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 7,399 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.08% of Triumph Bancorp worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TBK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.88.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $81.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.17. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $105.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.57 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,724,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

