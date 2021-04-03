Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,225 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.07% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,426,000 after purchasing an additional 540,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,683,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,522,000 after purchasing an additional 367,275 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 529.6% during the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,869,000 after purchasing an additional 715,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,728,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 20.9% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 655,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,154,000 after purchasing an additional 113,476 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of GBT opened at $42.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.49 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

GBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.