Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 129.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,239 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,304,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,157,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $916,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000.

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $41.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

