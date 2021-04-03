GoByte Price Reaches $0.0502 on Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $480,778.82 and approximately $898.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoByte has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012313 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000157 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.