GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $92.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.81.

GDDY opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $50.63 and a 52 week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $128,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,633.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $283,260.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,032.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,235 shares of company stock valued at $8,481,902. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1,939.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 465.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

