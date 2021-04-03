Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.53

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.70. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 915,015 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $112.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 94.11% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Resources Fund Sentient sold 1,868,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $1,569,437.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,063,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,700.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Golden Minerals during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Golden Minerals by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 232,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

