Golem (GLM) Price Reaches $0.62 on Major Exchanges

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Golem has a total market cap of $619.87 million and $56.11 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem token can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00051382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.01 or 0.00672643 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00069217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027968 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golem is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

