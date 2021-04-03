Goose Finance (EGG) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.53 Million

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $19.84 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Goose Finance has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $16.00 or 0.00026756 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00054488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00021177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.88 or 0.00682258 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00070665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00028177 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,304,517 coins and its circulating supply is 1,240,316 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

