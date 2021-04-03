GravityCoin Market Capitalization Tops $81,306.46 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One GravityCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $81,306.46 and approximately $7.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00075428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.04 or 0.00290505 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00092882 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.09 or 0.00758995 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028130 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00015302 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,466,327 tokens. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GravityCoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.