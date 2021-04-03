Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 675.64 ($8.83).

Separately, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 689 ($9.00) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 754.75 ($9.86). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 677.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 646.99.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

