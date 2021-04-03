Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.12

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.12 and last traded at $28.88, with a volume of 3483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPRE. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $478.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.50 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

