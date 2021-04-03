Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greencore Group plc is a manufacturer of convenience foods. Its operating segment consists of Convenience Foods, and Ingredients and Property. Convenience Foods segment is engaged in production and sale of convenience foods. Ingredients and Property segment is engaged in distribution of edible oils and molasses, and the management of the Company’s surplus property assets. The company operates primarily in the UK and US. Greencore Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GNCGY. HSBC raised shares of Greencore Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Greencore Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Greencore Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS GNCGY opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 1.40. Greencore Group has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

